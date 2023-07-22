Virtu Financial LLC Invests $563,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.70 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

