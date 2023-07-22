Virtu Financial LLC Takes $563,000 Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of MFA Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,556,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MFA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.20.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
