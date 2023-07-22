11,047 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $69.95 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.