Virtu Financial LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 70,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at $613,341,198.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -65.44%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

