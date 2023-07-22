Virtu Financial LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 141.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 299,274 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

