9,063 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 319,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 13.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hexcel by 1,177.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

HXL stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

