Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,361 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.73. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

