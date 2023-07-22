Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 42,330 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 69.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

