Virtu Financial LLC Invests $623,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $77,332,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 527,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

