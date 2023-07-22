Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,533 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.84. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

