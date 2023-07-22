The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 47.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $795,472,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 146.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

CLX stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.