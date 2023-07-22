Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,261,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

