Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 2,879 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after buying an additional 3,286,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after buying an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after buying an additional 1,742,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 1,086,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

