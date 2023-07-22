Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 262.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.24.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

TSCO stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

