Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,628,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

