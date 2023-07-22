Virtu Financial LLC Sells 24,591 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

