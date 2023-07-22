Virtu Financial LLC Has $709,000 Position in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) by 578.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of AMTD Digital worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HKD opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. AMTD Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $2,555.30.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

