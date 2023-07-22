Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,723,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after buying an additional 374,204 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 354,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after buying an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

