Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,282 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $67.05 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

