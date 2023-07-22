Virtu Financial LLC Invests $669,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $79.51 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

