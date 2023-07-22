Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,878 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.75. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

