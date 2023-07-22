Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

