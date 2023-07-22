JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.4 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.