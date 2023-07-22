Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

VTR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

