9,804 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,004,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

MLI opened at $90.77 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

