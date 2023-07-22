6,546 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $59,121,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.95.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

