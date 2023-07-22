Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Natera by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Natera by 31.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Natera by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 836,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Natera by 20,905.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 568,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 566,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
Natera Price Performance
Natera stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.21.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.