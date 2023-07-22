Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.13. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

