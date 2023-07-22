Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,699,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,388,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $61.26 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

