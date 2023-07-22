1,088 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8 %

FICO stock opened at $845.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $790.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $860.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.