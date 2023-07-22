Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,987,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Infosys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 6,684,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,920,000 after buying an additional 167,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys Increases Dividend

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

