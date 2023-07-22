Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

