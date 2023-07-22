Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.7 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

