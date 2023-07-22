Virtu Financial LLC Buys 5,890 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after acquiring an additional 364,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

