Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,552 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

