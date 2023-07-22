Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $453.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

