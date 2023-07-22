Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.