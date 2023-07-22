Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,466,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

