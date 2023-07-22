Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

