Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

