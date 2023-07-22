Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.82. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $312,957. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

