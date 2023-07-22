Fundamentum LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fundamentum LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.42 and a 200-day moving average of $292.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.