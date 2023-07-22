Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Takes $9.31 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

