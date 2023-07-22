CMC Financial Group Has $1.06 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CMC Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.58.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average is $292.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

