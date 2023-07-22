Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $213.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

