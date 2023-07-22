Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 44,508 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,508 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

