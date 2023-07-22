Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day moving average is $292.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

