SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 552,519 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

