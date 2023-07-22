Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,256 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

NYSE:X opened at $24.22 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

