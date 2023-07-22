Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $155.02. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

